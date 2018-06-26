Punjab’s Saaf Pani scam: NAB arrests PML-N candidate against Ch Nisar

ISLAMABAD: In a major arrest before the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on July 25, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested ex-chairman ‘Punjab Saaf Pani (Clean water) Committee’ Engineer Raja Qamarul Islam, who is contesting from the constituency of Chakri NA-59 and PP-10 on PML-N ticket against Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Besides, Engineer Raja Qamarul Islam, the NAB has also arrested ex-chief executive officer of ‘Punjab Saaf Pani’ Wasim Ajmal.

Raja Qamarul Islam was awarded the party ticket as a PML-N candidate on Sunday against Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. He was accused of awarding 84 contracts for water treatment plants on exorbitant rates.

The water treatments plants were to be installed in four tehsils that include Hasil Pur, Manchanabad, Khan Pur and Lodharan. According to NAB, Raja Qamarul Islam, who was in-charge of procurement committee, allegedly increased the offered rates in the bidding documents and awarded the contract to M/s SP Punms on high rates and also awarded the contract of installation of 120 water plants to the same company. It was alleged that Raja Qamarul Islam got approval from the board of governors and after the approval he tampered the approved quoted figures.

NAB stated that the appointment of Wasim Ajmal as ex-CEO of Saaf Pani Project was illegal. The NAB accused Wasim Ajmal of installing eight water filtration plants illegally in Tehsil Dunyapur as installation of water filtration plant was not approved for the Tehsil of Dunyapur. He was also accused of getting illegal approval of amount of Rs24.7 million to M/s Ali and Fatima Pvt Ltd without board of governors' approval. Engineer Raja Qamarul Islam and Wasim Ajmal will be presented before the Accountability Court for remand today (Tuesday).