Relatives should be informed if some missing persons have died: CJP

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday said if some missing persons have died then their loved ones should also be informed so that they get some peace.”I am certain that my institutions are not behind missing persons,” the chief justice said during a hearing of the missing persons case at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry.

“I am saddened over the missing persons issue,” the CJP told Sindh IGP Amjad Javed and provincial heads of intelligence agencies who appeared in the top court for the hearing of the case.

Justice Saqib Nisar remarked, “Not only the youth, but even men as old as 57 years are missing.”

“I have also said this before, missing persons should be recovered,” the CJP told the Sindh IGP and the provincial heads of intelligence agencies.

He further said, “If anyone’s loved ones have been killed then they should also be informed. At least they will get some peace.”

During the hearing, Justice Saqib Nisar asked the relatives of the missing persons to come forward. The judicial staff accepted their petitions relating to the missing persons after which the chief justice ordered action on them.

Justice Saqib Nisar also ordered the heads of law enforcement agencies to establish special cells for the return of missing persons.

The chief justice had summoned Director General Rangers Sindh, Inspector General Police and provincial heads of intelligence agencies in the case on Saturday.

The chief justice issued orders for the appearance of the security heads during his visit to district courts in Larkana.

Some people had come up to the chief justice and complained that their relatives were missing and their whereabouts were still unknown.

During the hearing, a woman thumped the CJP’s dice, which agitated Justice Saqib Nisar.

The woman later tendered unconditional apology to the CJP. “I came out because of these people but the woman did contempt of court,” said Justice Nisar.

“You are a daughter that is why I am forgiving you, otherwise would have sent you to jail,” he said to the woman.