Salah set to start against Saudi Arabia

VOLGOGRAD, Russia: Mohamed Salah looks likely to start against Saudi Arabia in Volgograd on Monday (today) as Egypt go in search of a first-ever World Cup win in a battle to avoid finishing bottom of Group A.

But Egypt’s 45-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary may have to wait for an appearance off the bench to set a record as the oldest player ever to appear at a World Cup.

Egypt coach Hector Cuper said he would not tinker greatly with the starting XI that were dumped out of the tournament 3-1 by hosts Russia on Tuesday.

“The manager needs a reason to make changes,” Cuper told reporters before Salah took part in a full training session at the Volgograd Arena. “We are not going to change our style.”

An appearance for El Hadary would smash the age record set by Faryd Mondragon in Brazil four years ago.

The Colombia goalkeeper was 43 years and three days old when he played against Japan in a 4-1 group stage victory in Cuiaba.

But the 158-capped El Hadary said he did not know if he would play. “I will be very happy if I participate and set the record,” he said. “But it is not certain.”