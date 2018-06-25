Mon June 25, 2018
National

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
June 25, 2018

Indian Army major held for killing colleague’s wife

ISLAMABAD: An Indian Army Major has been detained from Indian city Meerut in Uttar Pradesh for his alleged involvement in the killing of another army Major’s wife in west Delhi on Saturday, a senior Indian officer said.

According to media reports, an officer, privy to the probe, said that the accused has been detained and is being questioned.

The woman’s body was found with her throat slit near the Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area on Saturday.

Initially, the police were informed that a woman had died in an accident.

Later, when they inspected the body, it was found that her throat was slit, they said.

The accused had allegedly run a car over her face in order to make the incident appear as an accident, police said.

The woman was dropped at the Army Base Hospital in her husband’s official vehicle by a driver on Saturday.

Later, when he came back to pick her up, he could not find her and learnt that she did not attend her scheduled physiotherapy session.

