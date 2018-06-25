Massive overchargingin weekly makeshift markets

LAHORE: Massive overcharging, non-availability of majority of fruits and vegetables, sale of low grade items at A-grade rates, absent administrative staff, empty stalls were the key features of the weekly makeshift markets this Sunday.

The makeshift markets resumed after 15 days interval as no bazaar was established last Sunday due to Eid holidays. However, it seems that the Eid holidays of the district government employees and the perishable suppliers not yet ended. Besides, thin presence of the buyers was also observed.

The business in the makeshift markets did not gain momentum while the vendors kept themselves at full throttle to overcharge the public besides selling low grade, substandard and rotten fruits and vegetables. The market committee and town administration officials also did not take any interest to stop overcharging. Even the fruits sellers were daring enough to overcharge the buyers in the presence of the market committee and town administration staff and challenging them that they cannot take any action against them.

This week the price of potato new was fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg and potato store at Rs14 to 15 per kg and sugar-free was fixed at Rs17 to 19 per kg, while market committee issued Rs22 per kg for store while new and sugar-free varieties were not available.

The price of onion was fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, mixed were sold at Rs27 per kg while in open markets sold at Rs40 per kg. The price of tomato was fixed at Rs36 to 38 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg while pre-Eid price was Rs30 per kg. Garlic China was fixed Rs83 to 85 per kg, and garlic local at Rs58 to 60 per kg, both were sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Ginger Chinese was fixed stable at Rs161 to 166 per kg, and Thai at Rs97 to 100 per kg, and it was sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg. The price of brinjal reached Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Cucumber local reached Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg.

Bitter gourd price also increased to Rs33 to 35 per kg, not available on account of wrong pricing. Spinach was fixed at Rs9 to 10 per kg, not sold there. Lemon local was fixed at Rs88 to 90 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Zucchini local was fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, zucchini long fixed at Rs19 to 20 per kg not available there. Pumpkin was increased by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, while B-category was sold at Rs50 per kg. Green chili was fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Capsicum was fixed at Rs36 to 38 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Ladyfinger was fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, not available there. Luffa was fixed at Rs40 kg, not sold there. Arum was stable at Rs58 to 60 per kg sold, sold at Rs80 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs50 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Carrot price was fixed at Rs45 per kg, not sold there. Cauliflower was fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, not available. Pea was fixed at Rs95 per kg, not sold. Different variety of apples was fixed at Rs78 to 160 per kg, rotten was sold at Rs100 to 200 per kg. Banana A-quality was fixed at Rs78 to 80 per dozen, and B-quality at Rs58 to 60 per dozen, while not sold there and in open market B-quality was sold at Rs100 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs88 to 90 per kg, not sold. Melon was fixed at 28 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 kg in makeshift markets and Rs25 per kg in open markets.

Watermelon was fixed at Rs13 per kg, not sold there. Phalsa was fixed at Rs130 per kg, not available. Peach special category was fixed at Rs136 to 140 per kg, B-category at Rs78 to 80 per kg and mixed sold at Rs140 per kg. Apricot yellow was fixed at Rs97 to 100 per kg, and white at Rs117 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg. Mangoes of different variety were fixed at Rs78 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 200 per kg.