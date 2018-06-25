Mon June 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

June 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cleaning of drains

LALAMUSA: Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Tauseef Dilshad has directed the officers of the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committees to ensure cleaning of drains before monsoon rains. He said this while addressing a meeting of the chief officers of the Municipal Committees regarding monsoon arrangements here on Sunday. The DC directed that all disposal stations should be functional round the clock. He said that backup should also be prepared and out of order machineries should be rectified. He ordered to remove encroachments from all streets,

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar