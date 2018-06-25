Cleaning of drains

LALAMUSA: Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Tauseef Dilshad has directed the officers of the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committees to ensure cleaning of drains before monsoon rains. He said this while addressing a meeting of the chief officers of the Municipal Committees regarding monsoon arrangements here on Sunday. The DC directed that all disposal stations should be functional round the clock. He said that backup should also be prepared and out of order machineries should be rectified. He ordered to remove encroachments from all streets,