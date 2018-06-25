Three-day Kumrat Festival concludes

DIR: Thousands of tourists and spectators enjoyed the event as the three-day Kumrat Summer Sports Festival concluded here on Sunday.

Different games, including cricket, volleyball, tug-of-war, horse race, kabaddi and a traditional “sakhai” were played in the competitions. Upper Dir District Nazim Sahibzada Faseehullah was the chief guest on the occasion.

District Education Officer Abdul Haq, tehsil nazim Kalkot Malak Tajbar Khan, Sheringal Assistant Commissioner Tanvir Ahmad, district councillors Ziaur Rahman, Inayat Said and others were present on the occasion.

Though the spectators and visitors liked other games, they especially enjoyed the traditional games of ‘sakhai’ and Kabaddi. Sakhai is a traditional game which is played with one foot. It is a centuries-old game of the area. However, after passage of time and introduction of the new games, ‘sakhai’ lost its popularity gradually in urban areas. However, it is still famous and is liked in Upper Dir.

A team from Lakki Marwat district also took part in Sakhai competition. Tourists and local spectators showed their interest and enjoyed sakhai as compared to other games. The chairman of the event’s orgainsing committee, Ziaur Rahman, said that they organised the sports gala only for the pleasure of those tourists who were visiting the Kumrat valley.

He said the district government was providing the opportunities of enjoyment to those tourists. The tourists, who visited the picturesque valley of Kumrat, enjoyed both the beauty of Kumrat and also the sports gala.

Tourists came from different parts of the country including Karachi, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and others said that they really enjoyed the beauty of the valley. Asif Noman, a tourist from Lahore, said while watching a trilling competition of sakhai that he had enjoyed the game a lot. He said he wished he played it himself; however, he said he didn’t have energy and courage like the local players to play the game. Asif said the district government should take steps for the revival of sakhai.

Another tourist expressed the same expressions about the game and appreciated the event organisers for facilitating tourists.A spectacular exhibition of the fireworks was also displayed for two nights, which was liked by the spectators and tourists.Trophies, shields and certificates were distributed among the winning teams and guests.