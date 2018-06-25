Saad says will teach Imran a lesson during polls

LAHORE: The former railways minister Saad Rafique said PTI chief Imran Khan needs to be taught a lesson in the upcoming polls, the Geo News reported.

While addressing an electoral campaign Sunday in Lahore’s Bedian area, the PML-N leader said Imran won’t learn his lesson till he faces defeat in all five constituencies he is contesting from. Saad will be contesting against Imran for the NA-131 (Lahore) constituency in the forthcoming general election 2018.

Regarding this, he thanked Imran for contesting polls against him. He further said all those involved in hatching conspiracies and engaging in politics of hurling abuses will be defeated. “The politics of ethics will prove to be victorious. The nation and democracy will be the ultimate winners”. He also remarked that the PML-N did not fight any institution, adding the party is steadfast about its ‘respect for vote’ stance.