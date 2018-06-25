Sindh governor’s elder brother dies

KARACHI: Tariq Umer, the elder brother of Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair, died here on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He was 68-years-old. He left behind two sons, two daughters and a wife.

The elder brother of the Sindh governor breathed his last at the Ziauddin Hospital where he was under treatment for the past some months. In February, 2018 doctors had diagnosed him with lung cancer.

His funeral prayers will be offered on Monday (today) after Namaz-e-Asr at Sultan Masjid, DHA, Karachi. He will be laid to rest at the Army Graveyard in Chenesar Goth, Mahmoodabad. People desirous to condole with the bereaved family can meet the family at their residence i.e. House no 13/1/2, B-Street, Main Saba Avenue, Phase-V, DHA, Karachi.