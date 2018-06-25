Mon June 25, 2018
June 25, 2018

An indomitable spirit

The brutal killing of prominent journalist Shujaat Bukhari, the editor of the English-language daily Rising Kashmir, has left many questions unanswered. Bukhari was not only a journalist, but also an activist who advocated for peace between Pakistan and India.

His brutal murder has not only raised fear among the journalist community in Indian Occupied Kashmir but also among those people who want to bring peace to both countries. It is not the first time that a courageous journalist is killed in order to drown the voice of peace and try to hide the face of adversity. Indian authorities should take effective action and bring the culprit to book.

Muhammad Bakhti

Kech

