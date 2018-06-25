Mon June 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Reserved for the elite

This refers to the letter ‘Ode to opulence’ (June 23) by Malik Tariq Ali. The writer shows justifiable despair and anguish at the lifestyle of the ruling class. Suffice it to say that we have been ruled under a new political system which is based on the ‘rule of the elite, by the elite and for the elite’ narrative.

x
Advertisement

There is no room for the less privileged to exist in this system. There has been absolutely no progress made for the people who are at the lowest echelon of society. All leaders have failed to follow the Quaid’s vision for Pakistan.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar