Reserved for the elite

This refers to the letter ‘Ode to opulence’ (June 23) by Malik Tariq Ali. The writer shows justifiable despair and anguish at the lifestyle of the ruling class. Suffice it to say that we have been ruled under a new political system which is based on the ‘rule of the elite, by the elite and for the elite’ narrative.

There is no room for the less privileged to exist in this system. There has been absolutely no progress made for the people who are at the lowest echelon of society. All leaders have failed to follow the Quaid’s vision for Pakistan.

Arif Majeed

Karachi