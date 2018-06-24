Missing persons: CJ summons DG Rangers, ISI, MI, IB chiefs

Ag Agencies

LARKANA: The Chief Justice of Pakistan of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday summoned the chiefs of Sindh Rangers, police and the provincial heads of the Intelligence Bureau, the Inter-Services Intelligence and the Military Intelligence on Sunday to the Karachi registry over a complaint of missing persons.

During the CJP’s visit to the district courts, some people complained to him about the disappearance of their relatives and told him that their whereabouts remain unknown. The Chief Justice of Pakistan of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar, said he has no political agenda and is neither targeting any political party, but the judiciary will not stay silent if citizens are not given their rights. The CJP also clarified said that there is no bad intention involved in taking suo motu notices. He said the main purpose behind suo motu notices is to ensure the enforcement of the fundamental rights and to sensitise and give awareness to the public. The CJP said we need legal reforms and the legislature should play its role in this regard.

Addressing the High Court Bar Association, the CJP said if nobody stands for the protection of the rights of the citizens it does not mean that the judiciary will remain silent too. The CJP said the biggest fundamental right is the right to life. The CJP said the reason for actions against hospitals is to ensure the right to life. The CJP said his interest in the provision of clean air and clean atmosphere is also linked with the right to life.

He said that he thought of taking action about the provision of clean drinking water after visiting Sindh. Following that, the CJP said he requested Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim to assist the Supreme Court. Appreciating the work of Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim, the CJP said that we have achieved in the short term could not have been achieved in years, adding we have completed over 60 percent work and in next three months, we will be able to achieve good results.

About the prevailing backlog in the courts, the CJP, Justice Saqib Nisar, he said the ratio of public and administrative litigations pending in the High Court and Supreme Court is very high. He said a large number of writs lodged with the superior judiciary under Article 184(3) are due to administrative failure.

Discussing the bar and bench, he said their relationship is akin to that between the body and soul and the two cannot be separated, he said. The Chief Justice of Pakistan said criticism could be leveled against the reasoning of the verdicts but not against the judges. On the occasion, a traditional Sindhi cap and ajrak were presented to the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Later the CJP Justice Mian Saqib Nisar visited the district courts, hospitals and lock-ups in Sukkur and Larkana. He also witnessed the court proceedings, inspected case files, observed the court procedures, listened to the people’s grievances and was informed about the hardships faced by litigants and lawyers and the poor state of facilities extended to them in the courts.

While witnessing court proceedings, the CJP pointed out the shortcomings of the presiding officers and the discrepancies in the cases. The CJP directed the judges of the district courts to decide cases expeditiously. He asked the Sindh High Court’s Chief Justice and registrar to take action against delinquent and incompetent judges to ensure speedy justice to the people. The CJP expressed displeasure over the absence of prosecution lawyers and directed the judges to decide cases expeditiously. He asked lawyers to appear in cases regularly and avoid undue and frequent adjournments so the cases could be decided in time.

Criticising the Sindh government, the top judge of the country said the “apathy” of the Sindh government is evident from the “pathetic” governance across the province. The Chief Justice of Pakistan said all the provincial government departments need to put their act together to provide relief to the people. Justice Nisar also visited the judicial lock-up and heard the complaints and issues of the under-trial prisoners.

Earlier on Saturday, CJP, Justice Nisar visited the Chandka Medical College and Hospital and was annoyed with the poor sanitary conditions and garbage dumps around the Urology department and the laboratory. The CJP said if this is the condition of the hospital of city of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto then what will be the condition of other cities. The Chief Justice of Pakistan reprimanded the hospital administration for poor management and directed the medical superintendent to ensure cleanliness and provide quality treatment for patients.

The top judge also visited Shaikh Zayed Hospital and Police Headquarters Larkana, the Chandka Medical College Hospital and the Shaikh Zayed Women’s Hospital. He met the patients, listened to their complaints and expressed his dissatisfaction over the appalling conditions of hygiene and cleanliness He directed the hospitals’ administrations to improve their facilities and address the complaints of the patients.

Justice Nisar directed the chief secretary and the health secretary to submit a detailed report by July 2, on the deficiencies and requirements of the district and tertiary care hospitals across the province.