Sun June 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

BR
Bureau report
June 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Firecrackers recovered

PESHAWAR: Police during an action on Ring Road in the provincial capital recovered firecrackers and arrested one person on Saturday.

x
Advertisement

An official said the police while acting on a tip-off stopped a car near Pishtakhara Chowk on Ring Road and recovered crackers worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

The crackers were being smuggled to down country despite a ban, he said, adding one Jandad was arrested while his accomplice Hijrat managed to escape.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar