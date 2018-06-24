Obituary

BANNU: Wife of senior journalist Mohammad Ajmal Qamar passed away on Friday and was laid to rest at their family’s ancestral graveyard.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life attended her funeral prayers. She was also the mother of Mohammad Alam Khan, correspondent of The News and president Bannu Press Club, Mohammad Azam Khan, Wapda, journalist Mohammad Akmal Khan and Mohammad Jamal Qamar.