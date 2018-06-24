Business sealed for non-payment of tax

PESHAWAR: The KPRA Enforcement Team on Friday sealed the business premises of Awais Motors on Kohat Road for an alleged tax default on services of Rs68,177,660 under the Enforcement Power Rules 2017.

The authority’s team headed by Deputy Collector Sharifullah and comprising enforcement officer, assistant collector, inspectors and other supporting staff conducted raid in the area of Kohat Road and sealed Awais Motors for not paying the sales tax, said a press release.

It said the owner of Awais Motors was given full opportunity to clear all the dues in terms of sales tax on services, but despite many legal notices the owner did not comply, which ultimately lead to the sealing of his business.