June 24, 2018
Islamabad

June 24, 2018

Cholesterol test

Cholesterol is a waxy, fatty blood substance that your body needs to keep cells healthy. It’s produced by your liver and also is found in animal-based foods.

There are two kinds of cholesterol: ‘bad’ low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and ‘good’ high-density lipoprotein (HDL). Too much ‘bad’ cholesterol can clog your arteries and raise your risk of heart attack and stroke. Your doctor may order a cholesterol test as a part of a routine exam or if you have at least one of these risk factors:

* High blood pressure.

* Type 2 diabetes.

* Tobacco use.

* Overweight.

* Insufficient exercise.

* A diet high in saturated fat.

