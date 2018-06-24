tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Cholesterol is a waxy, fatty blood substance that your body needs to keep cells healthy. It’s produced by your liver and also is found in animal-based foods.
There are two kinds of cholesterol: ‘bad’ low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and ‘good’ high-density lipoprotein (HDL). Too much ‘bad’ cholesterol can clog your arteries and raise your risk of heart attack and stroke. Your doctor may order a cholesterol test as a part of a routine exam or if you have at least one of these risk factors:
* High blood pressure.
* Type 2 diabetes.
* Tobacco use.
* Overweight.
* Insufficient exercise.
* A diet high in saturated fat.
Cholesterol is a waxy, fatty blood substance that your body needs to keep cells healthy. It’s produced by your liver and also is found in animal-based foods.
There are two kinds of cholesterol: ‘bad’ low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and ‘good’ high-density lipoprotein (HDL). Too much ‘bad’ cholesterol can clog your arteries and raise your risk of heart attack and stroke. Your doctor may order a cholesterol test as a part of a routine exam or if you have at least one of these risk factors:
* High blood pressure.
* Type 2 diabetes.
* Tobacco use.
* Overweight.
* Insufficient exercise.
* A diet high in saturated fat.
Comments