Sun June 24, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2018

Federal secretary gives Rs1 million cheque to Mansoor’s mother

KARACHI: Federal secretary cabinet division Syed Abu Ahmed Akif called on mother of late Olympian Mansoor Ahmed at her residence and offered condolence on Saturday.

He gave a cheque of Rs1 million to her on behalf of the government.

He applauded the services of Mansoor, who played a key role in Pakistan’s victory in 1994 Hockey World Cup.

Abu Ahmed Akif said on the occasion that the entire nation was saddened by the untimely demise of Mansoor.

