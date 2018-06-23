KUST 10th convocation: 278 awarded gold medals, degrees

KOHAT: About 48 gold medals and 230 degrees were awarded to the students at the 10th Convocation of the Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, who was the chief guest, said that Pakistan was passing through a tough phase of its history. “It is not unusual. History shows us that all great nations face problems,” he said, adding, those nations that remained steadfast in the face of challenges could rise.

Former governor Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah, Kohat Deputy Commissioner Khalid Ilyas, KUST Vice-Chancellor Prof Jamil Ahmad, faculty deans, professors, parents and students attended the ceremony.

In his speech, Prof Jamil Ahmad highlighted the achievements and successes of the university. “We don’t need to panic under these circumstances. We have proved on a number of occasions that we are a brave and courageous nation,” Jhagra said.

He said he expected the youth to have faith in own abilities and always channelise energies to pursue their goals and work for the betterment of the society and development of the country. “If we are able to do so, there is nothing that could halt our journey to newer heights and it would also enable us to lead the rest of the world in contributing to welfare and a better tomorrow of our country and humanity as a whole,” he added.