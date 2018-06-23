Killer gets death

Print Story
OKARA: Renala Khurd Additional Sessions Judge Saifullah on Friday awarded death sentence and Rs 200,000 each to two men in a murder case. According to the prosecution, Iqbal and Imran had murdered Anwar over a matrimony dispute at Basti Lal Shah in 2011.
