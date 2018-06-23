Vacate 40 kanal of land within a week, orders IHC

ISLAMABAD: Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed a security institution to vacate 40 Kanal land in G-7 area of the federal capital within one week. Joint Secretary Ministry of Defense Muhammad Younis Khan told the court that the land has been taken for security reasons. During the May 24 hearing the bench had directed the secretary Ministry of Defense to personally appear before the court on June 22 to explain the issue. The bench had also directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit a report telling the court under what law they had surrendered the area. The bench issued these orders while hearing petitions against encroachments and non-conforming use of properties in the federal capital. During the Friday’s proceedings, the bench observed that no formal approval was granted to use land for security purposes. The bench further remarked that there was no justification for blocking a public passage and occupying green belts on the pretext of security. The bench further remarked that it was also harmful for the image of prestigious institutions. The bench once again directed the CDA to indiscriminately launch a drive against encroachments and ensure that all such media houses operating in residential areas should move out. The CDA told the court that some TV channels were operating in the residential areas. Legal counsel for a channel sought some time to shift the offoce. The bench, however, observed that it was well within the knowledge of the TV administration that non-conforming use was not permissible and no media house or studio could operate in the residential area. Legal counsel for CDA, Kashif Ali Malik, told the court that notices had been served on the parties for non-conforming use of residential areas. Justice Siddiqui directed the enforcement directorate of the CDA to execute the court orders with the help of the ICT administration and police. Further hearing will be on June 29.