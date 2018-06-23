F-7/2 college gets new principal

Islamabad: Islamabad Model Postgraduate College for Girls F-7/2, the city’s premier public sector educational institution, has got a new principal.

The Federal Directorate of Education, which oversees government schools and colleges in Islamabad Capital Territory, has tasked head of the F-7/2 IMCG Department of Applied Psychology Dr Nasreen Kausar Rafiq with looking after the post of the principal until further orders.

She’s the college's senior most faculty member. The principal’s post had fallen vacant after the incumbent, Khalida Makhdum, retired on June 22 on reaching the age of superannuation.