Acute water shortage hits Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: The situation of water being supplied through different sources is worsening with each passing day in Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas and the civic bodies including RCB and CCB have stock of one month left to supply to the citizens.

Water in Khanpur Dam has dried completely which is the main source of supply. Similarly, the level of underground water is also receding fast. Because of this reason, tube wells in certain localities of RCB and CCB are failing to supply water. The civic bodies are even finding hard to supply water to people even through water bowsers. As the situation has worsened, RCB and CCB have curtailed timings of water supply through tube wells from alternate days to after four to five days.

Incharge of Water Section, Kazmi told this correspondent that the RCB is trying its best to provide water to its consumers, however, due to shortfall of rains and dry weather water has fallen considerably in dams and fallen beyond the dead level in Khanpur Dam. “It is a natural calamity. Owing to the present situation of water crisis persisting, the consumers are advised not to waste even a single drop of water. The citizens are advised to use little water for washing clothes, not to use it for cleaning floors or vehicles because of crisis like situation,” he added.

To a question, Kazmi told that water is left to supply through different sources till July 25 if there are no rains. However, as monsoon season would start in July, if there are heavy downpours then the situation of water would improve considerably.

At present, the civic bodies are finding hard to provide water to each and every one because of shortage. Due to non-supply of water in certain areas, the citizens have started protest despite knowing that the situation has occurred due to shortfall of rains over the last several years particularly 2017.

Kazmi exhorted upon the need of constructing more and more dams to avert drought like situation in the next 7 to 10 years.

On one hand, the civic bodies claim about water shortage, but, on the other hand, the private tanker mafia has sufficient water to supply to the people through tankers. Taking full opportunity of the situation of water shortage, the private tanker mafia have further enhanced the charges of water tankers from Rs1200 to Rs1500 and Rs1800 which is beyond the reach of citizens to pay four or five times in a month particularly poor and middle class people.