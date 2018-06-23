French film to be screened

Islamabad :Pakistan National Council of the Arts and the Embassy of France-Alliance Francaise Islamabad join hands to screen distinguished France-Belgium co production Seraphine in PNCA Lecture Hall on June 27 at 7 pm.

A biopic, Serapine is based on the life of French painter Seraphine. It is a true story where art is discovered by a critic on the eve of World War I in 1914. We see a middle-aged woman with remarkable performance. Your talent is not rewarded in your lifetime. Your modest life remains modest till the end because you have not been cut out for fame, wealth and stardom. It is life on fringes played behind doors. Fame comes much later and kills it. Working hard as a maidservant in rich homes but love lies elsewhere in nature and love for painting has no boundaries and no limits. The remarkable talent for painting does come here without formal training and academics.

At times it has to do with one's faith, appreciation and inspiration. The trees, the open sky, plants, wind and soil become your reasons to go on and feed your talent.