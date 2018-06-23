Cash prizes worth Rs25,000 announced for top performers in matric exams

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has announced the distribution of cash prizes worth Rs25,000 among students who secured A-1 grade in their matriculation examinations, 2016-17.

In the budget 2018-19, Sindh government allocated Rs1.2 billion for the cash prizes to the students securing A-1 grade in their Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary Certificate across the province.

During the budget speech, former chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had also announced to increase the cash prize for individual award-wining students whereas the students who have obtained the required percentage are yet to receive their rewards from the respective boards.

However, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi distributed cash worth Rs25,000 among the best performing students last month. According to BSEK officials, the board has prepared a policy for the position holding students under which more than 19,000 children will receive cash prizes. They directed the students to collect application forms from the research department of the board or download them from the BSEK web portal. Students qualified for the cash prize are required to attach all mandatory documents such as attested marksheet, admit card, B-form, parents or guardian’s Computerised National Identity Card along with the application form before submitting it back to the department.