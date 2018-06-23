Breach develops in canal

SUKKUR: Breach developed into a canal on Friday. Reports said that 35-foot wide breach developed in the Tangh Canal, near village Wazir Mirani in Ghotki. The breach damaged hundreds of acres of agricultural land and many houses of the village Wazir Mirani. The villagers after five hours of continuous efforts controlled the situation. The villagers held the irrigation department of Ghotki responsible for their damages and they demanded the compensation of loss.