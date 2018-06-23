Saluta meeting slams Registrar’s appointment

SUKKUR: An emergent meeting of Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers Association (SALUTA) held on Friday in Political Science Department and chaired by SALUTA President Prof. Dr. Amir Ali Chandio. The Executive Council requested chairman HEC Islamabad, chairman HEC Sindh, Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh and Chief Justice Sindh High Court to take serious notice against illegal appointment of Registrar at the Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur. The president SALUTA showed deep concern over the attitude of vice chancellor for not removing the Registrar in spite of commitments at the various forums.

The Registrar was temporarily appointed in the year 2014. In 2015, he was appointed as a Professor in Economics Department at SALU Khairpur but was still occupying dual posts.

In May 2018, the Sindh Universities Amendment Act 2018 was notified, which clearly shows that the Registrar is full-time position to be appointed by university syndicate by the recommendations of selection board.

But unfortunately, all legislation have been thrown by vice chancellor. Dr. Chandio said that the university administration does not follow policies, regulations, university code, hence various investigation agencies are conducting inquiries.

Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, General Secretary SALUTA, criticized the appointment of a 19 grade officer against 20 grade post of Controller Examinations, which is violation of merit and the decision of apex court. The EC showed concern for delay in the remuneration bills of the faculty members.

The Executive Council resolved that the new teachers may be appointed against vacant posts through reputed testing bodies like Sukkur-IBA. The EC showed displeasure over the salary of Teaching Assistant as Rs 12,000 per month.

The Executive Council advised the vice chancellor to constitute a deans committee to collect data about deficiency of the equipments and chemicals in the university to create a better academic environment which is right of the students. The basic necessities and renovation may also be completed during summer vacations to facilitate the faculty.

Finally, it was decided that the third phase of Good Governance Practices Movement at the university will be started in July 2018. In this regard, a seminar will be organised at Khairpur city in collaboration with civil society.