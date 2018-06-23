Former MPA joins PTI

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Javed Akram, ex-MPA from PP-87, Rajana, on Friday joined the PTI. Addressing a press conference in the presence of PTI ticket holders from NA-112 Ch Muhammad Ashfaq and Ch Muhammad Ramzan from PP-120, Javed said that he and his group would support the PTI candidates Ch Ashfaq and Ch Ramzan in the general elections. Earlier, Javed had contested the polls from PP-87 (now PP-120) as an independent candidate in 2002 general elections and had won the seat.
