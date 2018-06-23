PTI woman activists warn of sit-in

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf woman activists have protested against ignoring the woman activists in allotment of party tickets and warned to observe a sit-in outside PTI vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s residence. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, PTI city president Qurban Fatima said the party had ignored all the office-bearers of women wing in allotment of party tickets and nominated unidentified woman candidates for reserved seats in national and provincial assemblies. “Most of the woman candidates are either serving with PTI candidate Amir Dogar or Shah Mehmood. There was no criteria for allotment of party tickets as they were awarded on personal likings and disliking,” they complained. She said the south Punjab women wing office bearers had also been ignored in distribution of party tickets. Multan district PTI president Zaheen Kanwal, general secretary Maimoona, Lodhran president Iffat Tahira Soomro, Lubna Malik and others were also present.