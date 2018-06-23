Sat June 23, 2018
Newspost

June 23, 2018

Expensive trips

This Eid, my friends and I planned to visit Gorakh Hill station. However, the trip didn’t turn out to be as great as we had expected. The biggest turn off of the trip was the low quality of food that was being offered at the hotel we were offered. The hotel we were staying at didn’t have sealed bottles of mineral water.

When we complained about the service, the hotel manager said that it was a tourist place and that the hotel cannot arrange fresh meal all the time. Tourists go to recreational spots to enjoy with their families and friends, and such incidents spoil the trip to its entirety. The higher authorities should look into this matter.

Dr Salah Din

Dadu

