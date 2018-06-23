Your right to vote

The 2018 general elections are around the corner. Many leaders are now busy visiting their constituency and meeting people to listen to their problems and what they would like these leaders to do. Election campaigns act as a bridge between politicians and voters. But people often don’t make the most of this opportunity. We need to understand that we can ask politicians about their plans for the future. We can also raise questions over how they plan to tackle the crises in which the country has been embroiled in for many years.

If a person doesn’t like any party or the party is not delivering what it has promised, he or she should not vote for it. To bring progress and change in the country, we should make intelligent choices and vote for candidates who have the determination to work for the welfare of the country.

Hira Kiran

Larkana