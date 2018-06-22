Benteke pokes fun at World Cup VAR

Christian Benteke missed out on travelling to Russia with Belgium’s World Cup squad but he still got involved in the debate over video refereeing at the tournament -- from his holiday swimming pool.

"Do we need VAR to check if this is a dive or not? #WorldCup," the Crystal Palace striker asked on Twitter along with a video of him plunging into the water.Then he posted: "VAR say it was a dive!" over a doctored photograph showing a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) room at the World Cup reviewing screenshots of the Belgian’s acrobatics.

It has been a painful subject for Benteke, who narrowly failed to make his country’s squad for Russia. He was notably accused by his current club of diving to secure a stoppage-time penalty that handed Liverpool a Premier League win in March 2016 and left Palace dangerously close to relegation.