Traders advised to utilise amnesty scheme

ISLAMABAD: Tariq Mahmood Pasha, chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), on Thursday said the businessmen should fully take advantage of tax amnesty scheme as holding undeclared assets either onshore or offshore was becoming increasingly difficult.

“The business community has not committed any crime by sending money abroad or buying assets as factors like law and order situation, shortcomings of system, and weaknesses of the FBR are behind it,” Pasha said addressing the business community at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

“Money finds its way to the place where it is secure.”

Pasha said the response of the scheme was very encouraging but the figures could not be revealed at this stage. “The country will have access to the accounts of Pakistanis in 102 countries in three months which will make it difficult and very costly for the people to keep undeclared assets,” the FBR chairman said.