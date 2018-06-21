Transfer of over 51 kanal land to widow of Azam Hoti ordered

PESHAWAR: A senior civil judge has ordered the Revenue Department officials to transfer 51 kanal and seven marla land to the widow of senator Muhammad Azam Khan Hoti and directed former chief minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti to ensure cash payment of Rs100 million as dower earlier decreed in her favour.

Senior Civil Judge, Qudratullah, ordered the Revenue Department officials of Mardan district present in the court to transfer 51 kanal and seven marla land to Humera Azam Hoti, widow of senator Muhammad Azam Khan Hoti before June 23.

The court also ordered that a petrol pump in the name of legal heirs of the late Azam Khan Hoti would be auctioned if they failed to pay Rs10 million to the decree-holder before June 23.

As per the copy of the order, available with The News, the court directed the deputy commissioner of Mardan to ensure submission of the compliance report of the land transfer and payment of cash to the widow of the late Senator Azam Hoti, which was decreed in her favour years ago as dower. It was stated in the order that the revenue record showed that there was 49 kanal and 18 marla land in the name of late Azam Hoti.

The court stated that 26 kanal and 13 marla land had been transferred so far to the widow as dower. However, it said a decree of 80 kanal and 19 marlas was passed in her favour and still 54 kanal and 6 marlas were to be transferred to the decree-holder.

“The perusal of the report submitted by revenue officials present in the court show that property measuring 51 Kanal and 7 Marlas has been transferred in the name of Shehnaz Begum, wife of the former chief minister, Ameer Haider Hoti, after the death of his father late senator Azam Khan and even after the date of compromise between the decree-holder (Humera Azam Hoti) and her husband late Azam Hoti, and thus this transfer is illegal,” the court ruled in the order.

Therefore, the judge directed the Revenue Department officials present in the court the report on the transfer the property of 51 Kanal and seven Marlas from the name of Shehnaz Begum to the name of the decree-holder before June 23, the date fixed for the next hearing.

On the other hand, counsel of the legal heirs of late Azam Khan Hoti, including the former chief minister and other family members replied to the court about a show-cause notice to his clients for non-compliance with the order on the transfer of the decree property that the judgment is against the written statements of the legal heirs.

He said the written stance of the legal heirs was that after the death of senator Azam Khan, the property was devolved among them and they had not given a chance to clear this position in the court before passing the decree. However, the court stated that this stance cannot be considered during execution of the decree and such appeals are dismissed by various courts against the decree.