How could Sindh ex-CM qualify to contest polls, asks SC

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took exception over the failure of previous provincial government for not filling the vacancies of doctors in Tharparkar resulting in the death of several people including children due to lack of medical facilities. The court observed that how the former Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah could qualify to contest election again, when he did not fulfil his responsibility as the chief executive.

Hearing a suo moto case about the death of infants in Mithi due to malnutrition and diseases, the Supreme Court’s three member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar observed that the previous government has failed provide medical facilities to the citizens. The bench observed that there is a visible difference in the lack of development in Sindh as compared to other provinces.