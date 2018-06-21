BD gear up for WI tour under new coach

DHAKA: Bangladesh new head coach Steve Rhodes is aware of Windies’ strong points but believes that a good start will help his side pick up momentum in the build up to the two-Test series in Caribbean.

Rhodes, who replaced Chandika Hathurusingha as head coach, began his stint by bringing his players together at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium for a three-day long preparatory camp, at the culmination of which the team will fly out to West Indies, on June 23. Rhodes spent the opening day trying to understand his players and not really delving much on the strategy front straight away.

“I spoke to the boys for 15 minutes. But I did that on purpose because one of the ways I want to coach is keeping things simple. Not too much information. The message you know was private. Something to do with that dressing room and its best to keep it that way. As far as tactics, we talked a little bit. In the next three days we are going to sit with respective coaches and discuss of what we need to do and where we need to be,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes, who played 11 Test matches and couple of ODIs as a wicketkeeper for England, believes in an uncomplicated approach to preparing for Test matches. In his words, the format is all about escaping “traps.”