DHQ Hospital MS given additional charge of BBH

Rawalpindi: The medical superintendent at District Headquarters Hospital Dr. Khalid Randhawa has been given additional charge of the seat of medical superintendent at Benazir Bhutto Hospital after retirement of BBH MS Dr. Arshad Ali Sabir.

Dr. Randhawa, a BPS-19 officer who has an M.Sc degree in Advanced Medical Administration from Quaid-i-Azam University had served at BBH for 18 years in various capacities, from medical officer to additional medical superintendent.

After taking additional charge of MS BBH on June 17, he would now supervise working at two of the three teaching hospitals, BBH and DHQ Hospital though at least three senior officers in BPS-20 are serving on posts in administrative cadre at the BBH and Holy Family Hospital.

Giving additional charge of MS BBH to Dr. Randhawa has caused unrest among many senior health officials serving here under the provincial health department. It is important that a number of health officials in BPS-19 are serving on posts requiring officials in BPS-20 as per rules under the Punjab health department and in most of the cases; the arrangements are made in the name of ‘experience’.

Talking to ‘The News’, Dr. Randhawa said he has been given additional charge of the seat of MS BBH on the basis of his experience in administrative cadre. “I am the most experienced doctor in administrative cadre in the region,” he said.