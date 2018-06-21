Four terrorists killed in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday killed four terrorists in an operation conducted in the Tera Meel area of Dasht with the assistance of intelligence agencies. According to the CTD spokesperson, a woman was among the killed terrorists, while four security officials were injured in the operation.

The shootout took place when the CTD was transporting an under-custody terrorist to assist in an operation.

Later in the day, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of PolicAbdul Razzak Cheema and Commandant FC Colonel Rab Nawaz addressed a press conference to confirm the operation had taken place in Dasht.

The killed persons were involved in different terrorist activities including the targeted killing of Levies personnel, DIG Cheema told the media. “Our war is against terrorists and the frequency of this war has increased after May 15,” Cheema said.

He added that it was the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to continue the war against terrorism. The senior police officer said terrorists were operating by changing their identities.

Cheema confirmed that six law enforcement personnel and a labourer were injured in the incident. He also informed the media that a child had died in the exchange of fire. A terrorist killed in the operation was identified as Asim Muhammad, the DIG said. He also confirmed that a woman accomplice of the terrorists was killed in the operation.

Rescue officials said a five-year-old boy was also brought dead to the hospital and was said to have been killed as a result of the operation.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in the Nawakilli area of Quetta, a policeman’s vehicle was targeted by unidentified attackers. As a result, the policeman, his son and a relative were critically injured and shifted to a nearby hospital where the son and relative passed away. The policeman, identified as an inspector at the Jinnah Town Police Station, has been shifted to the Combined Military Hospital.