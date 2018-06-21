Noisy riders

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
People are constantly irritated by the noise of insensitive motorcyclists who put their own selfish pleasure ahead of the enjoyment of all others.
By modifying their motorcycles solely for the machismo of the roar of a loud engine, they disturb peace. This also comes under noise pollution. The authorities concerned should take action.
Syeda Amna Tariq
Karachi
