Thu June 21, 2018
June 21, 2018

Noisy riders

People are constantly irritated by the noise of insensitive motorcyclists who put their own selfish pleasure ahead of the enjoyment of all others.

By modifying their motorcycles solely for the machismo of the roar of a loud engine, they disturb peace. This also comes under noise pollution. The authorities concerned should take action.

Syeda Amna Tariq

Karachi

