Cotton stable

Karachi : Only one transaction was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs7,600/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,145/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs7,745/maund and Rs8,300/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst expected an improvement in the trade in the coming days, as

opening of more ginning factories is expected.

Karachi cotton market recorded only one transaction of 400 bales from Rahimyar Khan at the price of Rs7,600/maund.

Pakistan has recorded exports registrations of 205,944 bales from August 1, 2017 till May 23, 2018. During this period, a total of 128,552 bales were also shipped.