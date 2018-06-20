Wed June 20, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 20, 2018

England win breaks 2018 TV record

LONDON: England’s last-gasp win against Tunisia at the football World Cup was Britain’s most-watched television programme of 2018, attracting a peak audience of 18.3 million, according to the BBC on Tuesday.

Monday evening’s game in Volgograd, which was decided by captain Harry Kane’s injury-time header, had a 69.2 percent audience share at its peak, beating last month’s royal wedding.

Around three million requests were also made to stream it online, making it the highest ever live audience for an online BBC broadcast. England won 2-1 and will next play Panama on Sunday.

