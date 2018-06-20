Law minister calls on LHC CJ

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Law, Finance and Excise and Taxation Zia Haider Rizvi visited Lahore High Court on Tuesday and called on Chief Justice Syed Yawar Ali.

Talking on the occasion, he said the caretaker setup was mandated to hold peaceful elections in a congenial atmosphere and for that purpose, cooperation of all the state institutions was imperative.

Under the directions of the Election Commission and to ensure holding of transparent elections, cancellation of appointments contrary to rules has been started by the Punjab government, he said.

The minister was assured cooperation by the chief justice and it was emphasized to revive the prevailing tradition of holding consultations with the LHC regarding recruitments of law officers in public sector departments.

Rizvi thanked the Chief Justice for ensuring cooperation and assured of bringing the matter into the notice of the CM for revival of consultation process.

Afterwards, he visited the Lahore High Court Bar where the presidents of the Lahore High Court Bar and the Pakistan Bar Association welcomed and congratulated him over his new responsibilities.

While addressing the bar members, the minister said the LHC is his second home and his whole life revolves around home to bar. Judiciary is an important pillar of the state and responsible for upholding the supremacy of law and order in the country. He urged the lawyers to visit their respective constituencies and pinpoint any lawlessness so that the same may be rectified at the earliest.