6 booked for fraud, corruption

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has got registered cases against six accused for fraud, corruption and misuse of powers.

ACE Director Fareed Ahmed told that Jehanzeb of Gujranwala Cantt gave an application that patwari Shabbir has fraudulently issued bogus ownership certificate of his property to Mehmooda Khanum, which caused him loss of millions of rupees.

In another application, Zafar Iqbal of Hafizabad alleged that accused M Bashir, M Iqbal, Inayat Khan, in connivance with a stamp vendor M Ashraf, have prepared and submitted a bogus stamp paper in the court against him. During investigation, they failed to prove themselves innocent and cases were registered against them.

Two lawyers among four held: Police have arrested four persons, including two lawyers, after a clash between lawyers and the toll plaza staff at Kamoke toll plaza.

Reportedly, a clash was occurred when the toll plaza workers asked the lawyers to show their identity cards. Over the issue, they had a quarrel. Lawyers allegedly tortured the toll plaza staff. On receiving information, Sadr Kamoke police reached the spot and took two staff members of the toll plaza and two lawyers to the police station and started investigation.

MAN KILLED, SIX INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A man was killed and six others injured in a road accident here at GT Road, Shaheenabad on Tuesday. Reportedly, a passenger bus collided with a loader resultantly one person died while six including two women injured. Injured persons have been shifted at DHQ hospital by rescue 1122 team.