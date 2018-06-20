Steyn believes his rhythm coming back

CAPE TOWN: Dale Steyn, the South African spearhead, who has been playing for the English county, Hampshire, in the Royal London Cup, observed that his “rhythm seems to be coming back” ahead of the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, starting next month.

The 34-year-old speedster, who has 419 Test wickets at an impressive average of 22.32, sustained a serious tissue damage to his left heel during the Cape Town Test versus India. He missed the rest of the three-match series against India and the subsequent four-match rubber against Australia.

He had also suffered a fracture of the coracoid process of the right shoulder during the WACA Test against Australia in 2016.Steyn began his county stint in a List A game versus Somerset but he struggled for consistency and went for 80 runs. He then played in a first class game versus Surrey, where he took a couple of wickets. He also took part in the Royal London semifinal encounter against Yorkshire, snaring the scalp of Cheteshwar Pujara.

“The body’s fine, body feels good,” Steyn told Sky Sports. “I’ve got no problems. I’ll have a look [at my bowling footage] in the computer when I get back up. One thing is I’ve got overs under my belt, the rhythm seems to be coming back. I’ve got a good follow through going on which means there’s good pace at the crease and I’m hitting the crease nice and hard. Yeah, everything seems to be ticking over nicely.“I love playing cricket. I guess it’s my job as well but I also love playing it. I’ve been out for two years now.”