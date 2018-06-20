Mustafizur Rahman out of West Indies tour

DHAKA: Bangladesh have left out Mustafizur Rahman from their 15-man squad for next month’s Test series against West Indies after the pacer failed to recover from an injury.

The 22-year-old left-arm seamer, who has claimed 26 wickets in 10 Tests, hurt his left big toe last month during an Indian Premier League match he played for the Mumbai Indians.

Mustafizur was yet to regain his fitness from the injury which also forced him to miss the recent three-match Twenty20 series against Afghanistan, chief selector Minhajul Abedin said Monday.

“Barring a miracle he is unlikely to be fit before the second Test, so we left him out from the squad,” Abedin said.The first Test will be played in Antigua from July 4 while the second and final Test will be held in Kingston, Jamaica from July 12.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Abu Jayed, Nazmul Hossain and Shafiul Islam.