PFA to check sale of smuggled items

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has given two months deadline to all food business operators selling and purchasing smuggled food products for making things correct as per the authority’s instructions.

The purpose of giving the deadline is to check sale of smuggled and unverified goods which are increasing day by day in our country, PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal said.

He said: “Our economy and treasury bearing a loss of billions of rupees annually for not having proper check and balance on them. It is compulsory for all food business operators to maintain the record of their stock like receipt vouchers of imported goods, documents, and other things which are necessary to run a food business by keeping in the circle of law. A strict action would be taken against those violating the rule and not following the instructions. PFA will confiscate the smuggled products and register cases against violators.” The DG said most of the traders are selling smuggled products without meeting the parameters of the PFA. He said it is obligatory for FBOs to get a Halal certificate and laboratory report of their products. He said a number of smuggled products were being sold in the market in the name of imported products which is a wrong practice. Mafia is also involved in forgery and adulteration under the cover of smuggled products which is not accepted to PFA at any cost, he added.