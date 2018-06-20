Man dead

PAKPATTAN: A man died after falling into a well at Chak 8/KB. Forty-year-old Muhammad Nadeem was going to his field when he suddenly fell into an old well. As a result, he was killed on the spot. Meanwhile, a man was killed a road accident here. A speeding car collided with a motorcycle-rickshaw near Adda Muhammad Nagar. As a result, Muhammad Kaleem was killed.