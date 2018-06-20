Wed June 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

June 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Man dead

PAKPATTAN: A man died after falling into a well at Chak 8/KB. Forty-year-old Muhammad Nadeem was going to his field when he suddenly fell into an old well. As a result, he was killed on the spot. Meanwhile, a man was killed a road accident here. A speeding car collided with a motorcycle-rickshaw near Adda Muhammad Nagar. As a result, Muhammad Kaleem was killed.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar