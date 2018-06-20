Two drown in Rohri Canal

SUKKUR: Two youngsters died of drowning in the Rohri Canal on Tuesday when they were trying to cross a speedy car. Reports said that two motorcyclists, Hefeez and Qasim Arain were trying to cross a speedy car near Tando Masti in Khairpur when they fell into the Rohri Canal and drowned. The local divers rushed to the canal to rescue them but failed to do so, while their bodies have not been recovered yet.