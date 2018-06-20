Sherpao calls for holding transparent election

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Sherpao on Tuesday asked the caretaker federal government to ensure the holding of the general election in a transparent way. "The elements, who are trying to hinder the election process, are doing a great disservice to the people," he said while addressing Eid Milan party at Shabqadar, Charsadda at the hujra of former Member Provincial Assembly from PK-60 Babar Ali Khan Mohmand.

The QWP chief said some elements were after the election process impartiality. He said that the transition of the political power was a good omen for the country and added that holding polls with transparency was the need of the hour.

He said the QWP was the only political party which awarded tickets on merit. Aftab Sherpao came down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership which during its five-year government did nothing practical for the welfare of the people.

He said the PTI leaders lacked political vision so the province went through serious governance and administrative problems. "The incompetent rulers turned Peshawar into ruins in the name of development," he added.

Sherpao lamented that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had rendered numerous sacrifices in the war against terrorism but unfortunately they were ignored while undertaking development projects.

He believed the Pakhtuns had always been treated as third-rate citizens in the country, which increased their sense of deprivation. Sherpao said the tribal people had rendered great sacrifice for the country in the war against terrorism and faced all the challenges to safeguard the country with great devotion and sincerity.

The QWP chief called for the restoration of administrative and judicial machinery in recently merged Federally Administered Tribal Areas in KP so as to dole out the benefits of the merger to the local people.