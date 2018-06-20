KP food authority: 20 outlets sealed, Rs0.5m fine imposed during Eid holidays

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority remained functional during the four days of Eidul Fitr as officials of the authority conducted raids and took action against several violators.

According to spokesperson Attaullah Khan, 20 outlets were sealed over violation of food safety standards across the province. He added that a fine of Rs0.5 million had also been imposed over serious violations Food Safety Act 2014.

"The Food Authority carried out over 100 operations across the province, including tourist spots in Swat and Abbottabad," he said, adding the special attention was paid to tourist spots, recreation centres, parks and other public places.

He said a team in Peshawar checked several entertainment places, including Family Park, Tatara Park, Bagh-e-Naran and others. The team also kept a strict check over bakers and sealed 10 bakeries over violation of food safety standards.

In Mardan, he said, a team carried out several operations and sealed three fake cold drink factories besides checking 20 mega marts and dozens of stores. The action was meant to ensure the provision of safe and healthy food to the general public of the province.

A team of the authority visited tourist spots in Galiyat in Abbottabad. The team established a tourist facilitation centre in Nathiagali for making complaints about the quality of food. The team sealed six outlets over violation of food standards during Eid.

In Swat, he said, a team checked tourist spots and established a facilitation centre at Bahrain. During the action, the team sealed five outlets, including three bakers over violation of safety standards. It was also reported that over 500 complaints were received through the social media and complaint management system. All the complaints were addressed and properly solved.