Wed June 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

REUTERS
June 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

iPhones to be spared from China tariffs

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump told Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook that the U.S. government would not levy tariffs on iPhones assembled in China, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the negotiations.

x
Advertisement

The newspaper reported that Cook traveled to the White House last month to warn Trump of the potentially adverse effects of Trump´s trade policies on Apple in China but did not specify precisely when Trump made the commitment to Cook.

Apple and the White House were not immediately available for comment.

A list of tariffs proposed in April largely excluded consumer electronics.

But last week, Trump unveiled a revised list that included several categories of chips, raising fears that tariffs could impact the U.S. technology sector.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar